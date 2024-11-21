1xBet Mainland Fest: the brightest festival ofthe year in Kumasi!

On November 23, the first 1xBet Mainland Fest willtake place in Kumasi—a unique festival that will bringtogether music, fashion, games, food, and a fun-filledatmosphere. Inspired by youth culture and a thirst fornew experiences, the event will be an unforgettablecelebration for the people of Kumasi and surroundingregions.

When and where?

• Date: November 23, 2024

• Time: 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM

• Location: Sapphire Gardens, Atasomanso, Kumasi

1xBet Mainland Fest is organized by the PartyliveEvents team, known for such vibrant projects as AcesN Roses All Black Party and Odo Concert withKwabena Kwabena. The extensive experience of theorganizers + support of reliable bookmaker 1xBet isthe perfect formula for an event you can’t miss!

Music, fashion, and incredible entertainment

Music is the heart of the event. The main star of theevening will be Kelvyn Boy, one of Ghana’s brightestcontemporary performers. Joining him on stage will beBeeztrap KOTM, Joey B, and Asomacy. The atmosphere will be kept lively by well-known DJs: DJ Aroma, DJ Kellywan, DJ Bryant, and DJ Yzell.

But this is not just a music festival! The uniqueFashion Pop-Up will allow guests to enjoy the latestfashion trends and purchase exclusive items from thebest designers. For fans of active recreation, there willbe interactive zones with contests, games, andopportunities to win valuable prizes. And, of course, the festival will feature delicious food from local andinternational chefs.

1xBet mission at the festival

The main sponsor of the event is 1xBet—a globallyfamous bookmaker. The company has prepared manysurprises for guests. Several prize draws will take placeduring the festival, including branded t-shirts and caps. Guests will be able to participate in the draws on stageand on social media, as well as win exclusive prizesfrom partners.

Sports fans will have their own celebration. Reliablebookmaker 1xBet will provide live broadcasts of sportsmatches and give festival guests the chance to placereal-time bets. Additionally, 1xBet-branded souvenirswill be handed out at the entrance.

Why this festival is unique

1xBet Mainland Fest is the first event of this scale inthe region. It brings together international and localstars, with an event format that offers entertainment forevery taste.

The festival is also unique in that it focuses onsupporting local culture and social initiatives. 1xBet strives to actively participate in the life of the countrieswhere the company operates. This is not just anentertainment event, but a real investment incommunity development and improving the quality oflife.

How do you become part of this event?

If you love music, fashion, active recreation, and wantto be at the heart of the action, 1xBet Mainland Fest isthe event for you! Gather your friends, enjoy vibrantperformances, participate in contests, and join thecoolest party of the year in Kumasi!

For more information, follow the official 1xBet accounts. They will keep you updated on all the hottestnews and promos during the festival.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/1xbet.ghana

Twitter: https://x.com/1xbet_ghana



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1xbet.ghana

Telegram: https://t.me/onexbetghanaofficial/

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the biggest eventof the year! Come to 1xBet Mainland Fest and makethis day unforgettable!