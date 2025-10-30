Build on Country’s Strong Record on Mobile, Digital Currency Innovation — US Professor Urges Government

Ghana has been urged to build on its strong record in mobile innovation and central bank digital currency development to become a leader in shaping Africa’s digital financial future.

According to a United States–based consultant and Professor of Intellectual Property and New Technologies, Professor Tonya M. Evans, the country’s leadership in mobile money and central bank digital currency has positioned it to drive continental change in the digital economy.

She made the remarks at the Digital Assets Summit Africa (DASA) held in Accra on Monday, under the theme “Unlocking Africa’s Digital Economy Through Innovation and Regulation.”

Organised by Promark Elites Limited, the event served as a trusted platform where policy, innovation, and investment converged to chart Africa’s position in the fast-evolving digital economy.

Prof. Evans described Ghana’s digital transformation as “worth emulating” and urged the country to build on its success to become a global leader in the digital economy. She cited Ghana’s 40.9 million registered mobile money accounts, the Bank of Ghana’s e-money guidelines, and its ongoing e-Cedi pilot as models other nations could adopt.

However, Prof. Evans cautioned that Ghana’s digital success must be underpinned by robust consumer protection, citizen education, and policies that guarantee financial inclusion.

“Digital assets can be the foundation of a truly integrated Ghanaian economy,” she said, adding that digital currency initiatives could be best preserved when adequate attention was given to user education and accessibility.

The Head of Financial Technology and Innovation at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Mr. Kwame A. Oppong, stressed the urgency of harmonised regulatory frameworks to enhance the digital economy landscape across Africa.

He outlined five key principles — consumer protection, financial stability, regulatory innovation, regional harmonisation, and international cooperation — as essential in shaping effective regulatory responses for the continent’s digital economy.

Mr. Oppong revealed that a draft digital assets bill, developed with input from key regulators, was currently under executive and legislative review. He said the bill seeks to strike a balance between fostering innovation, ensuring financial stability, safeguarding consumers, and maintaining compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Chartered FinTech Professional standards.

“Securing the future of digital assets in Africa requires political will, regulatory foresight, and regional solidarity. It is a collective responsibility that we must embrace with a sense of urgency and purpose,” Mr. Oppong stated.

The Convener of DASA, Mr. Peter Frimpong Manso, explained that the summit was created as a trusted platform to drive policy, innovation, and investment across the continent.

“Africa cannot afford to be a bystander as digital assets transform payments, savings, and trade worldwide,” he said, adding that the summit was expected to position Ghana as the launchpad for a continental digital finance movement.

By Eugene Ampiaw & Christabel D. Ankrah

