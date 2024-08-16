CHRAJ urges journalists to protect rights of vulnerable, marginalised

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has called on journalists to intensify efforts in protecting rights of the vulnerable and marginal­ised in society.

The CHRAJ Commissioner, Mr Jo­seph Whittal, claimed some journalists had unfortunately contributed to fueling the public disdain against migrants and sexual minorities, citing prejudiced reporting of ‘Fulanis’ as responsible for every highway robbery.

The Commissioner, who was speaking at a two-day workshop on human rights in Accra, yesterday, called on media practitioners to help correct the disturbing trend, saying “As the fourth estate, journalists are expected to be the voice of the most vulnerable and marginalised in society, to defend human rights, and this can only be actualised from a position of knowledge.”

The workshop aimed at equipping 25 journalists with tools and knowledge to enable them to accurately and ethical­ly report on human rights issues, was organised by the CHRAJ in partnership with the United Nations High Commis­sioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

It was also to enhance the capacity of journalists on human rights within the context of media freedom, prevention of hate speech and violence.

Mr Whittal said the event sought to deepen journalists’ understanding of human rights norms, the Sustain­able Development Goals (SDGs), and better engagement with human rights mechanisms and institutions, includ­ing CHRAJ, to enhance human rights protection.

The Minister of Information, Fati­matu Abubakar, said the ministry rec­ognises the critical role journalists play in holding the government accountable, and advocating human rights, which were essential in shaping public dis­course, exposing injustices, and amplify­ing voices of marginalised persons.

She said that, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the government has been committed to protecting press freedom and the safety of journalists as en­shrined in the 1992 Constitution.

Ms Abubakar, in a speech read on her behalf by the Head of Research, Sta­tistics, and Information at the ministry, Charles Sedem Hottor, said the gov­ernment ensured the enactment of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2019, and the Whistleblower Act, to promote transparency and accountability.

She said additionally, the government has helped the Independent Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM) establish its Africa Office in Accra, adding that these actions demonstrated the govern­ment’s dedication to a free, independent, and responsible press.

The Minister commended CHRAJ and OHCHR for organising the work­shop, saying her outfit aligned with the government’s commitment to promot­ing human rights and a free, responsible press.

According to the Country Represen­tative of OHCHR, Robert Luguniah, the training would not only strengthen journalists’ ability to report thorough­ly on SDGs and human rights issues, but would also enhance their ability to implement digital security measures to safeguard information on sensi­tive human rights issues, particularly gender-based violence and electoral processes.

