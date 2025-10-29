KMA announces city-wide clean-up exercise on November 1

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has announced a city-wide clean-up exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 1, 2025, as part of efforts to promote cleanliness and public health in the metropolis.

The exercise, which starts at 6:00 a.m., forms part of the government’s vision to undertake monthly nationwide clean-up activities.

It is expected to bring together residents, traders, and transport operators to help make Kumasi cleaner and more environmentally friendly.

According to the Assembly, the clean-up will focus on key parts of the Central Business District and surrounding areas.

The operational zones include Zoo Roundabout through Pampaso to Otumfuo Roundabout, Otumfuo Roundabout through Acheamfour Market, MTN Roundabout to St. Louis College, Otumfuo Roundabout to Dr. Mensah, Boss FM through Central Market, Asafo Interchange, and Asafo Market stretch, as well as Roman Hill Down through Aboabo Station to Alabar.

During the exercise, all trading activities and vehicular movement within these areas will be suspended to ensure smooth operations.

The KMA urged all traders, commercial drivers, and residents to comply with the directive and actively take part in cleaning their surroundings.

The Assembly announced that if traders and shop owners participate fully, the exercise will end at 11:00 a.m.

However, those who fail to take part will have their shops and trading activities remain closed until 2:00 p.m.

