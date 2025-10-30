Leaders in Middle East and Europe Welcome Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

European and Middle Eastern leaders have welcomed a US peace plan for Gaza, as President Donald Trump warned Hamas to accept it.

The plan, agreed by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release within 72 hours of 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas, as well as the remains of more than two dozen hostages believed to be dead — in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans.

Hamas officials have been given the 20-point plan, a Palestinian source told the BBC. The proposal also states that Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza and leaves the door open for an eventual Palestinian state — though Netanyahu later again ruled this out.

Speaking at a news conference at the White House on Monday, Trump described the plan as “a historic day for peace.” But he added that Netanyahu would have US backing to “finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas” if Hamas did not agree to the plan.

Netanyahu echoed the warning, saying Israel “will finish the job” if Hamas rejected the proposal or failed to follow through.

In a video statement shortly afterwards, Netanyahu reaffirmed his longstanding opposition to a Palestinian state. “It’s not written in the agreement. We said we would strongly oppose a Palestinian state,” he said. He also claimed the peace plan would allow the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to remain in Gaza — contrary to the text of the proposal published by the White House.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, described the US president’s efforts as “sincere and determined.” In a statement published by its Wafa news agency, the PA said it “renews its joint commitment to work with the United States, regional states, and partners” to end the war on Gaza, ensure the sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid, and secure the release of hostages and prisoners.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan welcomed Trump’s “leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza.” They said they were ready to engage with the US to finalise and implement the agreement, which they said should lead to a “two-state solution, under which Gaza is fully integrated with the West Bank in a Palestinian state.”

European Council President Antonio Costa said he was “encouraged by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s positive response” to the proposal, adding that “all parties must seize this moment to give peace a genuine chance.”

The proposal, if enacted, would begin with the immediate cessation of military operations. It also stipulates that existing “battle lines” would be frozen in place until conditions are met for a staged withdrawal. Hamas would be required to lay down its arms, and its tunnels and weapon production facilities would be destroyed.

According to the plan, for every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel would release the remains of 15 dead Gazans.

— BBC

