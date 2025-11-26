Team Ghana Shines at West Africa Shotokan Karate Championship

Team Ghana delivered an impressive performance at the West Africa Shotokan Karate Championship held in Lome, Togo, last Sunday, securing two silver medals and a bronze to place second overall.

The event brought together practitioners from seven countries, including Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana, and host nation Togo. Team Ghana was represented by Edmund Amoako Asante, Joseph Botchway, and Kpoti Jacobs, who excelled in the Individual Kata Seniors, Individual Kumite Seniors, and Individual Kata Juniors categories, respectively.

Former gold medalist Amoako Asante displayed resilience and determination, earning silver after a close contest against Togolese competitor Brice Tarrah. Ghana’s second silver came from Joseph Botchway in the Senior Kumite category, while Kpoti Jacobs claimed bronze in the Junior Individual Kata event.

In the final medal standings, host Togo topped the table with 12 medals—six gold, two silver, and four bronze—followed by Ghana in second place. Cote d’Ivoire finished third with one silver and one bronze.

Upon returning, silver medalist Amoako Asante expressed gratitude to the Ghana Karate-Do Federation (GKDF) for supporting the team’s participation. The President of GKDF, Mr Nathaniel Johnson, commended the athletes for representing Ghana with honour, discipline, and skill on an international stage.

He added that the championship performance highlights the immense potential within Ghana’s karate-do community and affirmed the federation’s commitment to elevating the sport nationally and internationally.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

