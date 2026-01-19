𝐍𝐀𝐂𝐎𝐂 a𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 n𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 d𝐫𝐮𝐠 ‘𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧’ 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐝𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐦 r𝐚𝐢𝐝

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), as part of its anti-narcotics exercise campaign on Friday 16 January 2026, carried out an operation in Budumburam and its surrounding communities in the Gomoa East Municipal of the Central Region.

The exercise falls in line with NACOC’s nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking and abuse.

The successful exercise led to the seizure of several illicit drugs and the arrest of individuals found to be involved in the act.

The exercise led to the arrest of a 32-year-old woman identified as Rebecca Afia Naa Dei Kotei, popularly known as “Mother”, described by opinion leaders as a key figure in the local drug trade who had previously evaded arrest.”

The suspect has been on the radar of NACOC’s intelligence and surveillance team due to her activities in dealing with all manner of illicit drug trafficking act.

The Commission has received several complaints of nefarious activities being perpetuated by most of the suspects who are currently in custody.

NACOC officials seized quantities of suspected cannabis, tramadol, and other controlled substances, along with items believed to be linked to drug peddling activities.

NACOC wishes to assure the general public of its commitment to ensure that Ghana becomes a drug-free nation.

The public is also assured that suspects involved in this raid will be processed for court in accordance with the law.