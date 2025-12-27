10 injured at Ho Central Mosque shooting incident

At least 10 people d sustained gunshot wounds when five unknown masked assailants opened fire on worshipers at the Ho Central mosque in the Volta Region on Friday.

Although what triggered the incident is yet to be established , preliminary police investigations indicate that leadership crisis was to blame as to who was the rightful owner of the Mosque.

It was the case that the assistants stormed the mosque at 9 a.m while Friday prayers were been held and demanded the keys ti the edifice.

In the process , the assailants allegedly shut in the crowd injuring the victims.

A total of 15 suspects had been taken into police custody pending further investigations.

However , three residents in the Zongo community in Ho (names withheld) told the Ghanaian Times that they strongly believed that the attack was as a result of leadership conflict as to who was the rightful person for the position of regional Chief Imam’s position.

According to them, the leadership position conflict went on for almost two years until the later part of 2025 that a leader was chosen.

Meanwhile the injured were taken to the Ho Teaching Hospital, where they were receiving medical attention.

Speaking to journalists at the hospital, the Head of the Accident and Emergency Unit, Dr Edward Agyekum confirmed that 10 victims were brought to the unit, and were receiving medical attention.

Dr Agyekum explained that the vitamins suffered gunshot wounds and pellets were removed from their bodies.

According to the doctor, the pellets were mainly removed from the legs and thighs of the injured .

Dr Agyekum said one of the injured person needed close medical observation.

He explained that the victim had pellets passed through the thighs and ended up at the right lower side of the abdomen, which called for extra medical attention.

Dr Agyekum however said the rest of the injured had their pellets removed and discharge the same day.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE,HO