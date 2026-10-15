15 arrested for illegal sand winning on Accra-Kumasi Expressway corridor

Fifteen persons have been arrested by National Security operatives for allegedly engaging in illegal sand winning on the newly cleared right-of-way for the proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway.

The arrests were made on Wednesday following a tip-off from a whistleblower, after reports that unscrupulous persons had commenced sand winning activities along sections of the corridor.

At Sewuah in the Ashanti Region, illegal sand-winning activities have already destroyed portions of the cleared right-of-way, threatening preparatory works ahead of construction of the expressway.

The suspects were picked up at their location in the Ashanti Region.

Although arrests have been made, concerns remain over measures to prevent further destruction of the corridor and to protect the investment made in clearing and securing the right-of-way ahead of the main construction.

National Security is expected to hand over the suspects for further investigation and prosecution, while surveillance along the corridor has been intensified.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme