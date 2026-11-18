A 19 year-old man, Mohammed Yussif Zanjina, has been arrested at Gumbihini, a suburb of Tamale, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, for allegedly impersonating a Prison Officer by wearing the Ghana Prisons Service No. 4 camouflage uniform without authorisation.

The arrest was carried out at about 9:50 a.m. by a Rapid Response Team led by Chief Officer Ahmed Mashood, following intelligence provided by L/Cpl Haruna Mohammed Sherif.

The suspect was subsequently presented to the Acting Second-in-Command of Tamale Central Prison, CSP Benedict Sanziri, who, after further interrogation, handed him over to the Regional Police Crime Officer for further investigations.

CSP Sanziri commended L/Cpl Haruna Mohammed Sherif for the timely intelligence and praised the Rapid Response Team for its swift response, which led to the arrest.