1xBet reaches the final of the prestigious SiGMA Africa Awards 2025

Global bookmaker 1xBet confidently holds its position among the flagships of the iGaming industry and continues receiving high marks from the professional community. This time, the brand was shortlisted for the prestigious SiGMA Africa Awards 2025 in the nominations for Best Sportsbook Operator 2025 and Best on Mobile 2025.

The winners will be chosen by the decision of an authoritative jury, and the vote results on the prize page. The award ceremony will be held on March 10, the opening day of the SiGMA Africa 2025 summit, at the Sun Exhibits at GrandWest in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Last year, 1xBet was named the best sportsbook operator in Africa, and we want to confirm this status. Our team has tried to provide clients with the best gaming experience, including various sports events and exciting promos. We also paid special attention to the mobile app, making it even more convenient for users. We are pleased that leading industry experts have recognized our work,” said a 1xBet representative.

Being a finalist at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2025 is not the only significant success for 1xBet over the past year. The brand has also previously won the Mobile Sports Product of the Year prize at the International Gaming Awards 2025, the title of Best Affiliate Program at the SiGMA Asia Awards 2024, and was recognized as Best Esports Operator in Latin America at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a global company with 18 years of experience, one of the leading bookmakers in Africa. The brand actively supports African sports and is an official partner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and all its tournaments. On a global level, 1xBet partners with FC Barcelona, PSG, and FIBA. Millions of players across Africa place bets on top events and enjoy the best online games on a platform available in 70 languages. More than 3 million players worldwide visit the 1xBet platform every month. The company regularly receives prestigious awards, such as “Sportsbook of the Year – Africa” at the SiGMA Africa Awards and “Affiliate Company of the Year” at the International Gaming Awards 2024.

About SiGMA Africa Awards 2025

SiGMA Africa Awards is organized by the international company SiGMA Group – a recognized authority in iGaming, digital security, and affiliate marketing. SiGMA Group operates in Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America and has great credibility in each region. SiGMA Africa Awards is part of the awards system and is presented annually to the most successful gambling industry representatives.