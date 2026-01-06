2 arrested in connection with assault of 12-year-old girl

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two women in connection with the alleged assault of a 12-year-old girl at the La Roman JHS area in Accra.

According to a press release signed by Head of Public Affairs of the Accra Region, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, and shared with The Ghanaian Times, the incident occurred on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

It said the case was reported to the police by the mother of the victim, who visited the police station with her daughter bearing visible marks of assault. The complainant alleged that three women assaulted her daughter without any provocation.

According to the statement, the police took a statement from the complainant and issued a Police Medical Report Form to the victim for medical examination.

The statement explained that preliminary investigations revealed that earlier on the same day, the victim had an altercation with a seven-year-old boy, identified as Horm Giftan Mesopeh, who is related to the suspects.

It said the suspects allegedly went to the victim’s house, took her to their residence, and assaulted her.

It further stated that on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, the complainant led the police to arrest two of the suspects, identified as Precious Giftan Mesopeh, aged 22, and Princess Giftan Mesopeh, aged 25.

According to the statement, the third suspect, Priscilla Novishie Wornyo, aged 49, a fashion designer and mother of the two arrested persons, was reported to have travelled to the Volta Region. Police said efforts were ongoing to locate and arrest her to assist investigations.

The statement said the two arrested suspects have been formally charged and are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, and are expected to be put before court on Monday, January 5.

The police, in the statement, cautioned the public against resorting to violence in the resolution of disputes, especially matters involving children.

It advised parents, guardians, and community members to seek lawful means of addressing grievances and to report incidents to the police promptly.

The statement then urged the public to respect the law and protect the rights and welfare of children at all times.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

