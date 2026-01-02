2025 , year of growth , resilience . Social cohesion – Sanirigu MP

The Member of Parliament(MP) for the Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region, Mr Atta Issah says 2025 was a year of growth and resilience, collective effort, and key gains in education, community development, youth empowerment, social cohesion, and infrastructure advocacy in the constituency

He said schools in the 2025 had received improved support in infrastructure, learning materials and many others.

He made the disclosure in his new year message to his constituency here in Sagnarigu on Friday.

He said the improvement was not only in the education sector but health, agriculture and sanitation was also improved within just a year in office as MP

Mr Issah stated that community initiatives fostered unity among the youth and women demonstrating a remarkable innovation and determination among the good people in the constituency.

This, according to him,the success was stem from teamwork, trust, and shared vision among chiefs, traditional authorities, religious leaders, Assembly Members, party faithful, and all stakeholders ensuring peace and development in the area.

He said as young MP he would continue to lobby for more developmental projects to his constituency

The MP stated that he was voted to champion the development of the area and he would push forward for more development of the area in the year 2026

He added that he was a development oriented MP hence the need for Sagnarigu to get the development under his watch.

The MP said Entering into 2026 brings a renew hope, optimism, and determination to deepen development, strengthen institutions, create youth opportunities, and enhance livelihoods across the Sagnarigu constituency

He stated that they was the need for them to promote peace, accountability, unity, and inclusive growth together in the area

Mr Issah said the development partners, commitment to collaboration on people-centered projects remains firm; to party executives and supporters in their dedication to bolsters their political strength and grassroots ties.

The MP urged the good people of the constituency to embrace peace, hard work, tolerance, and patriotism in building the constituency that fulfills their aspirations and aids national development.

He also called on them to unite as one people towards one goal to realised the development agenda of the constituency

Mr Issah therefore commended the party executives, opinion leaders, civil society organisation the Sagnarigu Municipality Assembly and development partners for their unwavering commitment driving progress in the constituency.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, SAGNARIGU