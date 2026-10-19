2026/27 G/A Reg. Div. 2 League Kicks off Friday

The 2026/27 Greater Accra Regional Division Two League officially kicked off on Friday, ushering in a new season of competitive football as clubs across the region begin their quest for promotion to the national Division One League.

The competition will feature five zones, with each zone comprising 16 clubs. The teams will battle for supremacy in their respective zones, with the zonal winners earning qualification to the Middle League, where they will compete for the ultimate prize of promotion to the national Division One League.

The new season has received a significant boost with Soccabet coming on board as the title sponsor, providing a major commercial lift to the competition and reinforcing efforts to enhance the profile of lower-tier football in the Greater Accra Region.

In another boost to the league, Ashlid Sports-branded match balls will be used across the various venues, ensuring that matches are played with the sponsor’s designated equipment throughout the competition.

Clear TV Ghana will bring the excitement closer to supporters through live television coverage, giving fans the opportunity to follow the action and support their favourite clubs beyond the match venues.

With 80 clubs competing across the five zones, the 2026/27 season promises an exciting contest as teams seek zonal honours and the opportunity to secure a place in the Middle League.

The partnership involving Soccabet, Ashlid Sports and Clear TV Ghana marks an important step in enhancing the visibility and commercial appeal of the Greater Accra Regional Division Two League, as clubs embark on their journey towards promotion to Ghana’s Division One League.

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