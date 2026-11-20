Over GH₵500,000 in cash prizes would be up for grabs as golfers from nine countries converge on the Damang Golf Course for the 2026 Damang Gold Mine Open Championship.

The event officially teed off yesterday following an opening ceremony attended by sponsors, golf officials, professional players and other stakeholders.

The prestigious four-day event will end on Saturday, attracting professional golfers, including regular, senior and female players, as well as amateur golfers from nine countries: Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The prize money, exceeding GH₵500,000, is considered the most lucrative golf tournament in the country, with the Damang Gold Mine serving as the headline sponsor.

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday, the General Manager of the Mine, Sampson Arthur, expressed excitement about the company’s continued commitment to the championship in the community where it operates.

He explained that the company’s investment in the tournament was also aimed at promoting interest in golf among residents of Damang and its surrounding communities.

Mr Arthur encouraged participating golfers to take advantage of the competition to build relationships, explore opportunities and network, particularly with their international counterparts.

The Chief Technical Director of DZATA Group Holdings at Damang Gold Mine, Alhaji Majeed Abudu, highlighted the importance of investing in sports, recreation and healthy lifestyles, describing the initiative as consistent with the company’s objectives of promoting the physical and general well-being of people.

He urged golfers, technical officials and organisers to uphold the core values of the sport and demonstrate the discipline, integrity and sportsmanship for which golf is renowned.

Welcoming participants, the Captain of the Club, Thomas Seidu, said extensive preparations had been made both on and off the course to ensure a successful championship.

Meanwhile, the Vice-President of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Ghana, Alhaji Ahmed Padori, accompanied by Tournament Director, Rev. Akwesi Prempeh, expressed delight at the commencement of the competition.

He commended Damang Gold Mine for its sponsorship and indicated that PGA Ghana looked forward to a long-term partnership and collaboration with other corporate organisations to strengthen professional golf in the country.

Alhaji Padori also appealed to participants to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations governing the championship, underscoring the need for discipline and professionalism throughout the competition.

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