2026 will bring prosperity, favour …Rev. Wengam predicts

THE General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam has underlined the need to shape the citizens to be demonstrably patriotic, incorruptible and hardworking to advance the cause of national development.

“This agenda must be given the topmost priority in 2026,” he said.

Rev. Wengam was speaking at the Watch Night Service of Cedar Mountain Chapel in Accra to usher in the new year.

He declared: “Even though there will be challenging moments, 2026 will bring greater prosperity and favour.”

Rev. Wengam drew lessons from the life of the Patriarch Abraham who is described as the father of the Christian faith. He expressed the belief that adhering to that authentic faith can effectively accelerate nation building.

Rev. Wengam particularly called on Christians to emulate Abraham by “believing boldly and radically while modelling godly living to defend that legacy of faith. This will translate into patriotism, positive work ethics, higher productivity and less corruptible society.”

The General Superintendent bemoaned the practice where Christians serve God for only what they would receive without imbibing proper teachings on holy and righteous living. “That was not the kind of Christian faith bequeathed to us,” Rev. Wengam emphasised.

He announced that all churches of Assemblies of God in Ghana would embark on a week-long fasting and prayer from today, January 5, 2026, to Sunday, January 11, 2026, to intercede for the church and the nation.

Present at the watch night service was the Burkinabe Ambassador to Ghana, David Kabre.

