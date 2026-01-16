3-member cab stealing syndicate arrested by police

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection with a syndicate that allegedly used taxi cabs to steal mobile phones and other valuables from unsuspecting passengers.

The suspects were identified as Sasu Lawrence, also known as Agbe, Richard Osei, and Charles Kofi Nti, also known as Survivor. They were arrested on January 12, 2026, following intelligence led police operations.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects operated mainly in the early hours of the day while posing as commercial taxi drivers in search of passengers.

Two of the suspects reportedly sat in the front seats of the vehicle, while the third positioned himself at the back seat.

Investigations further indicated that when a victim, mostly women, boarded the taxi, the suspects deliberately locked the doors to make it difficult for the passenger to alight.

As the victim attempted to open the door, the suspect seated at the back pretended to offer assistance and allegedly stole the victim’s mobile phone or wallet in the process.

The Police Service said the suspects were currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations. It added that efforts were underway to identify and arrest other persons believed to be involved, particularly those who received and traded in the stolen items.

The police have advised members of the public to remain vigilant when using commercial vehicles, especially during early morning hours, and to promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

