43 forklift, Mobile Crane Operatorsgraduate from Regional Maritime University

Dignitaries and graduands after the programne Photo Victor A Buxton

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jnr, has urged Forklift and Mobile Crane operators to use their expertise to strengthen Africa’s logistical future.

Speaking at the nineth cohort graduation on Monday for 43 participants, comprising of 26 Mobile Crane and seventeen Forklift operators, Dr Brooks Jnr stressed on the need for graduands to exhibit excellence in the discharge of their duties.

“As graduands, your expertise should enable you navigate successfully in Africa’s rapid urbanization, expanding manufacturing base and growing trade corridors which is demanding logistical professionals who could deliver excellence.” he explained.

Organised in collaboration with the National Association of Heavy-Duty Equipment Operators (NAHOE) under the theme ‘Accelerating Africa’s economy with an improved logistics industry’ had participants taken through eleven weeks of intensive training.

The Acting-Vice Chancellor, reminded graduands not to forget their position as individual experts belonging to the community of professionals shaping Africa’s logistical and industrial future.

He stressed on the need for graduands to be responsible and uphold highest standards of professionalism, discipline, safety and integrity in the discharge of your official duties.

“You must be the catalyst for efficiency, safety and innovation where ever your career takes you knowing the world depends on your ability to lift, move, and position materials that build cities, power industries and sustain commence.” he said.

Dr Brooks Jnr said through the training, graduands had acquired professional knowledge in industrial skilled that ensures that goods are safely,

efficiently and reliably moved from one location to the other.

“You had mastered in skills that are indispensable in port, terminals, warehouses, construction sites and industrial project across Africa, you are the hands and minds that will keep commence flowing and industries thriving” he added.

Addressing the gathering, the Acting President of Crane Owners Association of Ghana, Mohammed A. Gariba, who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rahamabros, Mohammed Saifu, encouraged the graduands not to rely only on their skills acquired but also to be mindful of their safety measures before, during and after their duties.

“A certified professional must always exhibit high standard of commitment and discipline in the discharge their duties having in mind the issues their actions and inaction could bring in their line of duty” he said.

President, NAHEO, Dominic Kofi Eyiah said though much of the global discussion are geared towards technology and artificial intelligence none of these could move a cargo on its own but would certainly need a skilled operator to make it possible.

Mr Eyiah is of the view that, Africa’s economic challenges are lack of inefficiency and not lack of opportunities because without discipline operators’ logistics system would collapse into chaos.

“Africa logistical future must not only be fast but robust, safe and adaptable ensuring that equipment is maintained to global standards and operators trained to participate risk rather than merely reacting to it.” he stressed.

He entreated the graduands to prove their certificate worth to investors, government and the global partners that Africa is capable of moving goods with the same reliability as any region in the world.

“As graduands, you are no more operators of machines but operators of economic momentum, signaling that African’s can accelerate through reliable logistics, resilience systems and professionals” he noted.

The graduands were presented with certificates with David Kofi Awuya and Nana Kwame Adade Atakora being awarded the best student leadership star award respectively in the Crane and Forklift operating categories.

Rebeca Ahiafianyo and Godfred Mensah won the best Mobile Crane and Forklift operators awards respectively.

BY VICTOR BUXTON