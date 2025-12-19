5 Infantry Battalion to host Southern Command inter unit drill competition on December 29

The Ghana Armed Forces has announced that the 5 Infantry Battalion will organise a Southern Command inter unit drill competition on Monday December 29 2025.

According to GAF the event will take place at the 5 Infantry Battalion Parade Square at 7: 30 am as part of joint training activities under the Southern Command.

GAF in a statement explained that units under the Southern Command as well as brigades located within the command area will take part in the competition.

It noted that the exercise is meant to assess discipline teamwork coordination and drill efficiency among the participating units.

GAF added that the competition will also encourage unity pride and high parade standards across the command.

The Ghana Armed Forces is therefore inviting media organisations to attend and provide coverage for the event.

By: Jacob Aggrey