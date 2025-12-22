5 killed in Ayensudo Meyinda road crash

FIVE persons were confirmed dead in an accident at Ayensudo Meyinda on the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway on Saturday.

Five other persons who sustained injuries were transported to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital by the National Ambulance Service, while three others escaped unhurt.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GW-9873-22 and DAF truck with registration number GG-3227-25 from Cape Coast towards Takoradi.

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Divisional Officer II Abdul Wasiu Hudu, who confirmed the accident, said the office received a distress call around 9:26 am.

He indicated that a rescue team from the Komenda Fire Station was promptly dispatched to the scene.

He indicated that the personnel on arrival discovered five lifeless bodies trapped in the Toyota Hiace bus.

DOII Hudu also stated that the Toyota Hiace after colliding with the truck veered off the road into a nearby bush.

The rescue team immediately secured the scene and successfully extricated the deceased persons, who were subsequently handed over to the Ghana Police Service, also present at the scene.

Eyewitness according to him, explained that, the Toyota Hiace, which was travelling from Accra towards Takoradi, attempted to overtake another vehicle, lost control, thereby colliding with the side of a DAF truck coming from the opposite direction.

FROM DAVID YARBOI TETTEH, CAPE COAST

