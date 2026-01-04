7th CENBA Africa Business Excellence Awards held in Kumasi

Estel Chemist Limited has clinched the Excellence in Customer Service (Pharmacy Industry) award at the 7th CENBA Africa Business Excellence Awards, cementing Chemist Limited has clinched the Excellence in Customer Service (Pharmacy Industry) award at the 7th CENBA Africa Business Excellence Awards, cementing Chemist Limited has clinched the Excellence in Customer Service (Pharmacy Industry) award at the 7th CENBA Africa Business Excellence Awards, cementing its reputation as a leader in patient-focused pharmaceutical care.

The ceremony, held at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi, brought together captains of industry, professionals, and stakeholders to celebrate businesses that deliver impact beyond profit. Estel Chemist stood out for its innovation, consistency, and measurable service quality across its nationwide branches.

Organisers said the award followed a rigorous assessment of the company’s customer engagement, accessibility of pharmaceutical services, and adherence to ethical standards.

CEO Dr. Eric Ofori Mensah described the honour as proof of deliberate investment in people, systems, and a strong service culture. “Excellence is built daily—through how customers are treated, how professionals are trained, and how systems are designed to serve with integrity,” he noted.

Industry watchers have hailed Estel Chemist’s growth as a model of scaling responsibly without compromising service quality, particularly in emerging urban and peri-urban communities.

The CENBA Africa Business Excellence Awards, now in its seventh edition, spotlight enterprises that embody creativity, innovation, and responsible leadership across the continent.

With this recognition, Estel Chemist says it remains committed to raising standards in pharmaceutical care and contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s healthcare delivery system.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE,KUMASI