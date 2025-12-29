8 businesses to sanction for failure to participate in National sanitation day exercise

Eight business owners have been summoned by the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) in the Greater Accra Region for refusing to participate in the climax of the Special one-week National Sanitation Day exercise for the Christmas celebrations.

The defaulters who were mostly shop and store operators and one table top seller had their facility closed during the clean-up but did not take part in the exercise.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alfredos Nii Anyetei who bemoaned the untidy nature of some business operating around the La Market instructed the Environmental department of the assembly to issue the summons

The MCE question the motives behind such a practice for a food joint owners to operate under such unhygienic conditions with such a smelling rot under the gutters and still serve customers food daily without any guilt.

According to the MCE, this notice should be a warning to all residence who do not take cleaning and sanitation exercise seriously because the assembly is not going to spare anyone found disobeying the sanitation laws of the assembly.

He said its the responsibility for everyone living in LaDMA to keep their surrounding clean not only on sanitation days but always to clean their environment.

The Environmental Health Officer at LaDMA, Ebenezer Amanpene, said the assembly made an announcement towards the exercise and was the bounding duty for all in the municipality to participate.

Mr Amanpene indicated that non-participation had been pasted on their shops and stores to inform them to appear to the assembly to explained themselves of their absence.

He explained that those who would refuse to appear would be forced to come through a bench warrant but added that mostly the accused respond to the notice.

It is a bad habit for residence and business operators to refuse to participate in events or exercise meant for the well-being oof everyone in the municipality, this is an obstruction and going contrary to the instruction of the assembly and that of the national sanitatio

BY VICTOR BUXTON