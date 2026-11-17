Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says it was heartwarming to receive a group of Ghanaians who were rescued in Iran after their fishing vessel was detained for several months due to the conflict.

The eight Ghanaian seafarers visited the Foreign Ministry to express their gratitude to staff after their release.

According to the Minister, following a petition on September 7, 2026, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry immediately activated diplomatic negotiations with Iranian authorities for their release.

“We are grateful to the Iranian Embassy in Accra and our counterparts in the Islamic Republic of Iran for their impressive cooperation,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

He assured that the Foreign Ministry will continue to assist the 8 rescued seafarers and ensure that they receive adequate compensation.

“We will not relent in guaranteeing that Ghanaians in distress abroad receive urgent and compassionate consular support,” he added.

“May God bless them for the gratitude they came to express to staff of the Foreign Ministry. For God and Country ,” he added.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme