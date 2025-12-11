ABB hosts successful pitch event for the second cohort of the anchor incubator project

The Africa Business Bureau (ABB) has successfully held its Second Cohort Pitch Day event for the ABB Anchor Project at its Tema Branch, bringing together six innovative startups, three industry-expert judges, and an engaged audience for a day of high-impact entrepreneurial presentations.

The event provided a strategic platform for emerging businesses to pitch their ideas, attract potential investors, and secure the support needed to propel their ventures forward. Startups showcased diverse solutions ranging from fashion and beauty to technology, food processing, and e-commerce.

The biggest win of the day went to Edible Treats, a food-processing company specializing in locally-made chocolate bars.

Chief Executive Officer of Edible Treats, Yvonne Nuoriyee secured the first-place prize, which included a cash prize of GH₵10,000 plus an additional business support service valued at GH₵20,000, bringing her total award package value to a staggering GH₵30,000.

The total cash seed fund budgeted to support all participants in the cohort was GH₵50,000.00.

The podium was rounded out by equally impressive startups.

Taking second place was Mchan Cosmetics, led by Hannah Appiah, who presented an innovative line of potash, body creams, and bathing soaps all derived from cocoa pods, earning GH₵5,000 cash plus GH₵20,000 in support benefits.

In third place, Gold Coast Tokota, represented by Samuel Kumi-Gyau, impressed the judges with unique footwear designs that successfully married traditional Ghanaian fabrics with corporate and modern fashion, receiving GH₵3,000 cash and GH₵20,000 in benefits.

The remaining cohort members-Wear Fancy, the tie-dye producer focused on recycling; Stella Dominics Fashion Limited, the clothing brand for all occasions; and MYBESTIE Gh, the E-commerce app consolidating local vendors-also walked away with essential support benefits valued at GH₵20,000 each, ensuring every business had a valuable platform for growth.

In an advice to the entrepreneurs, Mr. Kwadwo Amoako-Attah, Executive Director of Africa Business Bureau, underscored the value of the experience.

He urged the entrepreneurs to meticulously review and apply the judges’ critiques to their business models and pitches, emphasizing that utilizing the feedback effectively is the crucial next step for scaling up operations and meeting the rigorous standards of future external investors.

General Manager for Africa Business Bureau (ABB), Mrs. Natasha Sena Akorli Abraham echoed this sentiment, applauding the participants for their progress and encouraging them to be ready for the next phase of pitching to the wider investment community.

The resounding success of the Pitch Day cemented ABB’s commitment to driving innovation and fostering Ghana’s next generation of successful entrepreneurs.