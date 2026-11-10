Ablakwa bids farewell to acting US Ambassador Rolf Olson, touts major diplomatic gains

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has hosted the acting United States Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Rolf Olson, to a farewell meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Accra.

Mr. Olson, who served as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, is ending his duty tour in Ghana. Describing him as an incredible friend of Ghana, Mr. Ablakwa said the two countries achieved significant milestones during his tenure.

At the top of the list of accomplishments, the Minister pointed to the successful negotiations with US authorities in Washington to remove Ghana from President Donald Trump’s visa bans.

He also announced that the 5-year multiple-entry visas for Ghanaians had been restored, noting that Ghana is among very few countries to achieve such reversals.

On trade, Mr. Ablakwa revealed that Ghana secured a special dispensation under President Trump’s new tariff regime.

He said Ghana’s textile industry was protected following the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a move he described as critical to jobs and local industry.

The two officials also reflected on their collaboration in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which saw Ghana’s troops airlifted to Jamaica to assist with rescue and reconstruction efforts.

Mr. Ablakwa described the Ghanaian troops as gallant and said the operation demonstrated the strength of Ghana-US cooperation in times of crisis.

During the meeting, Chargé d’Affaires Olson briefed the Foreign Minister on progress made in the investigations into the death of Javits Frimpong.

Both nations, Mr. Ablakwa said, strongly agree that everything must be done to secure justice for Javits.

He used the opportunity to commend the US Embassy in Accra, President Trump, and New York Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani for their swift assistance in issuing visas for the mother of Javits and his cousin.

Mr. Ablakwa acknowledged that Ghana and the US do not always agree on all matters, citing Ghana’s recent disapproval of the US health pact and its principled position on reparatory justice.

“However, we deeply value our ancestral friendship and solidarity,” he said.

He assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ghana’s diplomatic missions across the world will continue to prioritize the welfare and dignity of all Ghanaians abroad.

“For God and Country,” he concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme