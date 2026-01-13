Abokobi National Pensioners Association embarks on membership drive

The Abokobi Local Branch of the National Pensioners Association in Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has celebrated its 10th anniversary with the resolve to embark on an aggressive membership drive.

The Adentan District Secretary, Mr Sam K. Duho, disclosed this during the 10th anniversary ceremony, saying the move was to rope in new pensioners and others who were already on pension but had not registered with the association.

The celebrations, which was on the theme: ‘Ageing Ensuring Our Visa,’ was used to honour the first chairman and founder of the Abokobi Branch, Mr Emmanuel Adjei Duah, and the first secretary, Ms Cynthia Naa Oyoo Quartey.

They were presented with citations extolling their virtues and zeal that led to the formation of the branch.

Mr Duho stated that the membership drive would be done at public gatherings, especially funerals and other functions, to ensure that all pensioners become members of the association.

The District Secretary said an itinerary was being drawn to invite officials of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to begin a sensitization programme on the Pension Act and the scheme to enable members to have firm knowledge of their funds.

The Adentan Branch Manager of SSNIT, Harry Ntibrey, urged the members to take advantage of the new virtual office and transact all businesses online.

According to him, there was no need for any member to travel long distances to have his or her queries addressed when the online application could be used within seconds, adding that, “the mobile App is very easy; it’s only the password, your father and mother’s name, as well as your first and last name, and log in, and within seconds all your expectations will be met.”

By Lawrence Vomafa – Akpalu

