Absa Group CEO reaffirms Ghana’s strategic importance

Absa Group Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Fihla, has concluded a visit to Ghana as part of an engagement tour across Africa, designed to reaffirm Absa Group’s commitment to regional growth, sustainable financial inclusion, and a strong customer-centric approach.

During the visit, Mr Fihla met with various stakeholders, including clients and customers, regulators, and colleagues across Absa’s Ghana’s operations.

“Ghana is a market with extraordinary potential, and our presence here must go beyond providing financial services, it must embody partnership, purpose, and progress,” Mr Fihla said.

He said “Our ambition is to be relentlessly customer obsessed. This requires us to listen carefully, respond decisively, and deliver solutions that are relevant to the realities of Ghanaian individuals and businesses. We are committed to building enduring relationships and growing alongside the communities we serve.”

The visit forms part of a broader Absa Regions roadshow across key markets and follows Fihla’s appointment as Group CEO in June 2025.

It also supports Absa’s pan-African strategy to deepen its presence in high-growth economies while advancing regional integration through digital innovation, small business support, and sustainable finance initiatives.

Absa’s leadership team leveraged the visit to further explore opportunities to support Ghana’s economic transformation, with a particular focus on fintech, trade finance, and youth empowerment. Internal engagements with colleagues were also held to reinforce the Group’s values and strategic priorities across the organisation’s culture.

Commenting on the visit, Absa Bank Ghana’s Managing Director, Dr Edward Nartey Botchway, said “We were privileged to host our Group Chief Executive Officer in Ghana. His visit highlights the strategic importance of the Ghanaian market within Absa Group’s pan-African footprint and reflects continued confidence in our growth journey.”

He said “At Absa Bank Ghana, we remain focused on delivering meaningful impact through innovative financial solutions, inclusive banking, and strong partnerships with stakeholders. These are principles that align strongly with the Group’s purpose of empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together… one story at a time.”

BY TIMES REPORTER

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