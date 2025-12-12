Abu Trica charged in $8 million romance scam targeting elderly Americans

A Ghanaian national has been charged in the United States for his alleged role in a romance scam that took more than $8 million from elderly victims across the country.

A Federal Grand Jury in the Northern District of Ohio has indicted 31-year-old Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng and Abu Trica, from Swedru in Ghana.

The indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday December 11, 2025, describes him as part of a criminal network that used online romance schemes to defraud victims.

He was arrested in Ghana on the same day.

According to U.S. authorities, the group used Artificial Intelligence tools to create fake identities.

They contacted victims mostly elderly people through social media and online dating platforms and built trust through frequent phone calls, emails, and messages.

The authorities said the scammers pretended to be in romantic relationships with the victims and later asked for money under false claims such as medical emergencies, travel needs, or investment opportunities.

The indictment states that once the victims sent money or valuables, Kumi worked with others to move the funds across the United States and then transfer them to partners in Ghana and other countries.

They mentioned that Kumi has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

According to them, he faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

The U.S authorities added that his final sentence, however, would depend on the court’s assessment of his criminal history and his role in the alleged scheme.

U.S. officials remind the public that an indictment is only an accusation and not proof of guilt. The government must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

They revealed that the FBI Cleveland Division led the investigation, with support from several agencies in both the U.S. and Ghana.

These include Ghana’s Attorney General’s Office, EOCO, the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, NACOC, the National Intelligence Bureau, and U.S. agencies such as the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs.

The case forms part of the United States’ Elder Justice Initiative, which focuses on protecting older people from abuse, neglect, and financial scams.

By: Jacob Aggrey