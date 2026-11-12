Accra Hearts of Oak @115 • Celebrating history, sacrifice, excellence and institutional development

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club celebrates its 115th anniversary yesterday. I consider it a great honour to join the entire Phobian fraternity, both in Ghana and across the world, in commemorating the remarkable journey of one of Africa’s most distinguished football institutions.

This anniversary provides an important opportunity to reflect upon our history, celebrate our achievements, appreciate the sacrifices of those who have contributed to our development and renew our collective commitment to building a stronger institution for future generations.

The history of Accra Hearts of Oak dates back to November 11, 1911, when a group of visionary young men in Accra, led by Christopher Brandford Nettey, popularly known as Asafoatse Nettey, established a football club that would eventually become a symbol of sporting excellence, unity and resilience.

From its humble beginnings in colonial Accra, Hearts has grown into a nationally and internationally recognised institution whose influence extends far beyond football.

Our famous colours of red, yellow and blue, together with our enduring motto, “Never Say Die Until the Bones Are Rotten,” have become powerful expressions of determination, courage and an unyielding spirit.

Over the decades, Hearts has distinguished itself through numerous domestic and continental achievements, including the historic 2000 CAF Champions League triumph, the 2001 CAF Super Cup victory and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup success.

These accomplishments, together with our many Ghana Premier League and FA Cup titles, have firmly established our place in African football history. We remember with gratitude the generations of outstanding players, coaches, administrators and supporters whose sacrifices made these achievements possible, particularly the legendary players of the Musical Youth era and the celebrated 64 Battalion.

My personal association with Hearts of Oak has been one of unwavering commitment to discipline, institutional development and the pursuit of excellence. Having served the club in various capacities, including as Chairman of the Interim Management Committee in 1986, I have witnessed its moments of glory as well as its periods of difficulty.

These experiences have strengthened my conviction that the greatness of Hearts must never be measured solely by trophies, but also by the strength of its institutions, the integrity of its administration and its ability to develop successive generations of footballers.

On this historic occasion, I wish to express my profound appreciation to our Executive Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, for his vision, leadership and sustained commitment to the development of the club.

I equally acknowledge the contributions of the current Board of Directors, past board members and all those who have provided financial, professional and strategic support to the institution. Their collective efforts have helped position Hearts of Oak for a future in which sustainable development and modern administration must become essential pillars of our operations.

My sincere appreciation also goes to my colleagues on the Interim Management Committee, the administrative staff, technical teams, coaches, medical personnel, academy officials, security officers, groundskeepers and all employees who continue to work diligently for the progress of the club.

One of the most significant developments in the modern history of Hearts is the investment in permanent infrastructure, particularly the redevelopment of our headquarters, popularly known as Phobia House, and the establishment of the Hearts Africa Football Academy and Sports Complex at Kpobiman.

The redevelopment of Phobia House into a modern administrative and commercial facility represents an important milestone in our institutional development. The facility provides modern office accommodation and commercial spaces, with provision for preserving the club’s rich history through a museum and heritage centre.

Beyond its architectural significance, the headquarters represents an investment in administrative efficiency, commercial sustainability and the long-term preservation of our institutional identity.

I wish to commend Togbe Afede XIV, the Board of Directors, the project consultants, engineers, architects, financiers and contractors who contributed to this achievement.

Special recognition goes to Rema Alma, the construction company responsible for delivering the new headquarters, and its leadership, including Madam Emilia Ahadzi, for their contributions towards the successful completion and handover of the facility.

Equally important is the Hearts Africa Football Academy and Sports Complex at Kpobiman, which represents a major investment in youth development and the future competitiveness of our club. The complex has been designed to provide a comprehensive environment for football training, education, accommodation, physical conditioning and recreation.

Its facilities and development plans encompass natural grass and artificial turf football pitches, residential accommodation for academy players, classrooms, administrative offices, a gymnasium, dining facilities, changing rooms and other essential sporting infrastructure.

The inclusion of a swimming pool, golf course, tennis and basketball facilities, together with plans for a mini-stadium and hospitality infrastructure, demonstrates the broader vision of developing Kpobiman into a modern, multipurpose sporting complex.

I wish to express my appreciation to everyone who has contributed to these projects, particularly Togbe Afede XIV, the Board of Directors, project managers, architects, engineers, construction companies, artisans, technical personnel, financiers and the Kpobiman community.

Their collective efforts have laid an important foundation for the future of Hearts of Oak. However, we must recognise that infrastructure alone cannot guarantee success. These investments must be supported by professional management, qualified personnel, regular maintenance, financial discipline and a clear commitment to developing talented young footballers.

I cannot conclude without acknowledging the extraordinary loyalty of our supporters, whose passion and sacrifices have sustained Hearts throughout its 115-year history. From the National Chapters Committee to our supporters’ organisations across Ghana and abroad, the Phobian fraternity remains an indispensable part of our institutional identity.

I encourage every supporter to continue demonstrating loyalty, discipline, unity and constructive engagement, recognising always that the interests of Hearts must remain greater than those of any individual or group.

As we celebrate this anniversary, we must also remind ourselves that the achievements of the past impose upon us a responsibility to secure the future. Our ambition must be to build a professionally managed, financially sustainable and internationally competitive football institution, supported by strong youth development structures, modern infrastructure and an administrative culture founded upon integrity, accountability and excellence.

I pay special tribute to our founding fathers, departed patrons, former chairmen, directors, administrators, players, coaches and supporters whose sacrifices established and preserved the institution we proudly celebrate today. Their legacy must continue to inspire our decisions and guide our actions.

To Togbe Afede XIV, the Board of Directors, my colleagues on the Interim Management Committee, management, staff, players, supporters and the entire Phobian family, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and sincere gratitude for your continued commitment to our beloved club.

After 115 years, the oak tree still stands. Its roots remain firmly established in the sacrifices of our founding fathers, its branches continue to extend across generations, and its enduring spirit remains an inspiration to millions.

Happy 115th Anniversary to Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club!

Long live Hearts of Oak!

Long live the Phobian fraternity!

NEVER SAY DIE UNTIL THE BONES ARE ROTTEN!

The author is the Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club.

BY DR. NYAHO NYAHO-TAMAKLOE

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