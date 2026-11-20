THE High Court in Accra has granted an interim injunction against the Quadrenial National Congress of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of

Ghana (CLOGSAG).

It remains in for force for ten working days.

The order, granted on November 19 puts on hold the upcoming 15th Quadrennial National Congress scheduled between November 23-25 at the Pentecost

Convention Centre in Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa.

Per this directive, the first defendant, CLOGSAG, Daniel Amanoo, Director of Administration, CLOGSAG, Samuel Antwi, purported Ag. President, CLOGSAG, and Philip Gariba, Ag. Executive Secretary, CLOGSAG are restrained from organising activities that have the potential to negatively affect the interest of Benjamin Arkaah Otoo, the plaintiff and Ag. President of CLOGSAG.

The National Congress would only come off after court determines the suit before it.

Consequently, the Office of Ag. President of CLOGSAG, Mr Otoo, issued a statement urging members to respect the decision of the court.

“Accordingly, all persons and institutions involved in the planning, organization,

facilitation or conduct of the proposed Congress are urged to take immediate notice of the injunction and refrain from undertaking any activity prohibited by its terms,” the statement added.

It said “We wish to assure all CLOGSAG members and stakeholders that this development is intended to preserve the status quo and allow the Association’s leadership and governance disputes to be determined through the due process of law.”

The statement urged members to refrain from action that may undermine the course of justice.

“Members are therefore urged to remain calm, exercise restraint and avoid any action that may undermine the judicial process or create unnecessary tension within the Association,” the statement added.

Mr Arkaah Otoo, called on all members to remain united, vigilant and committed to the rule of law as the judicial process proceeds.

The statement said further updates would be communicated through the appropriate official channels.

BY MALIKSULLEMANA

