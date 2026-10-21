Afenyo-Markin refiles defamation suit against Eric Adjei, Sammy Gyamfi

Former Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has refiled a defamation suit against the Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, at the Accra High Court after discontinuing an earlier case at the Achimota Circuit Court.

According to a press statement issued by his lawyers, Dehyena Chambers, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, signed by F. Paa Kwesi Abaidoo, solicitor for Mr Afenyo-Markin, a fresh writ, numbered GJ/0061/2027, was filed at the Accra High Court over alleged defamatory statements made by Mr Adjei on Peace FM.

The lawyers disclosed that Mr Afenyo-Markin had filed a separate defamation suit against the Chief Executive of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

The suit, numbered GJ/0045/2027, was filed at the Accra High Court on Thursday, October 15, 2026, over alleged defamatory statements Mr Gyamfi made during the Government Accountability Series and on Joy FM’s Newsfile programme.

The law firm explained that although it disagreed with an earlier High Court decision setting aside its client’s previous writ, it had filed the new case against Mr Adjei in line with the court’s latest interpretation of the rules.

By: Jacob Aggrey