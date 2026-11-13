Africa Teqball Championship kicks off today

GHANA will host some of the continent’s finest teqball talents today and tomorrow as the 2026 Africa Teqball Championship takes centre stage in Accra.

The two-day competition will bring together players from seven countries to compete for continental supremacy while showcasing their skills, technical ability and athleticism in the sport.

Players from Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Benin and Senegal will join host nation Ghana for the championship.

The competition will be held at two venues, with the opening day’s matches taking place at the Accra Sports Stadium today, while the Osu Presby Church compound will host the second day’s events tomorrow.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the Head of Competition and Events at the Teqball Federation of Ghana, Mr Mac Quarshie, said players and officials from Zambia, Sierra Leone and Senegal had already arrived in Ghana, while teams from Benin, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire were expected to arrive last night.

Venue preparations were ongoing when Times Sports visited the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday, with some participating teams also holding training sessions ahead of the opening ceremony.

Mr Quarshie noted that the championship would provide a platform to showcase African talent, foster continental unity, inspire young players and boost Ghana’s international profile in the sport.

Entry to the competition is free and open to the public.

Teqball is a Hungarian-invented sport that combines elements of football and table tennis. It is played on a specially designed curved table using a standard football.

The sport can be contested in singles or doubles, with players allowed a maximum of three touches using their feet, head, chest and shoulders to return the ball across the net.

Ball control, precision and quick reactions are essential to success.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q