Africa’s trade future takes centre stage at IATF2025 in Algeria

The fourth edition of the Intra-Af­rican Trade Fair (IATF2025) has commenced in Algeria’s capital, Algiers yesterday.

Being organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (Af­CFTA) Secretariat, it is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the AfCFTA.

The event which started yes­terday and will end on Septem­ber 10, 2025 is being attended by more than 35,000 delegates and 2,000 exhibitors across 140 countries.

Participants

Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria, speaking at the opening ceremony said the meeting aimed to crystallise a general awareness to build an integrated, active, and dynamic African continent.

“The central concern is Afri­ca’s standing in the international economy. While significant prog­ress has been achieved in the last two decades, such as activating the African Free Trade Zone and the African Union’s accession to the G20, a long journey remains to correct historical injustices and secure Africa’s deserved position on the global economic scene,” he said.

The President said despite progress, Africa remained largely absent from global decision-mak­ing processes and marginalised within international economic and financial institutions.

Data, he said, showed Africa holds only 6.5 per cent of the voice in the International Mone­tary Fund, and its quota in institu­tions like the World Bank did not exceed 11 per cent.

He called for collective efforts by African governments to pro­mote intra-African trade.

Mr Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of IATF2025 Advisory Council, and Former President of Nigeria said spanning over eight years, IATF had demonstrated the power to connect buyers, sellers, investors, innovators, and governments from every corner of Africa.

The IATF he said had become the engine accelerating trade ex­pansion and investment flows.

“The previous three editions generated combined trade and investment deals of more than 120 billion US dollars. We expect this year’s event to surpass this achievement, “he said.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of Board of Directors of Afreximbank, expressed gratitude to the Algeri­an government for the excellent facilities provided for the event.

“Hosting an event of this magnitude and complexity, ac­commodating 30,000 visitors and buyers and over 2,000 exhibitors, serves as proof of Algeria’s mas­sive economic transformation in recent years,” he said.

Prof. Oramah said since the 1960s, when many African econ­omies gained political indepen­dence, the understanding emerged that political independence without economic empowerment was insufficient.

He therefore urged African countries to place high premium on intra-African trade to enhance economic growth.

Mr Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continen­tal Free Trade Area Secretariat, said despite an adverse global context, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) was delivering, leading to a strong rebound in intra-Africa trade.

He said in 2024, trade reached $220 billion, a 12.5 per cent increase from 2023, showcasing growing confidence in Africa’s economic integration model, driven by Agenda 2063.

The data, he said, revealed a gradual shift in Africa’s trade patterns and composition.

“While primary commodities still dominate, there’s notable growth in manufactured goods like motor vehicles, food prod­ucts, agro-processing chemicals, and electronics. This signals the continent’s transition from a raw commodity exporter towards a more industrialized economy,” he said.

This economic shift, Mr Mene said, was supported by reforms in transport, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

Key instruments and pro­tocols adopted he said includ­ed the Protocol on Digital Trade, Rules of Origin, the E Certificate of Origin, the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), the Private Sector Engagement Strategy, the FCFT Adjustment Fund, and the upcoming Transit Guarantee Scheme, all aimed at creating a single integrated African market.

The protocol on Digital Trade, he said was particularly crucial, opening new avenues for young entrepreneurs, innova­tors, FinTechs, and ICT-enabled services.

“Harnessing Africa’s digital economy has the potential to create millions of jobs for young Africans who are at the forefront of digital innovation,” he said.

STORIES: DAVID ADADEVOH, ALGIERS