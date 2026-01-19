AI trade analytics rollout to boost customs revenue by 45% – GRA Commissioner-General

The revenue generated by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is expected to increase by about 45 per cent with the introduction of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered trade data analytics system, Publican AI.

The system, scheduled to be implemented from February 1, 2026, aims to enhance revenue mobilisation, improve efficiency in customs operations, and combat customs fraud.

The transaction agreement for the deployment of the Publican AI Trade Solution, which utilises artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect undervaluation, flag high-risk goods, and enhance customs capacity, has been approved by Parliament.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement on the deployment of the Publican Trade Solution in Accra on Friday, the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Dr Anthony Sarpong, said the rollout of the system would begin at the Tema Port before being extended to other ports across the country.

He explained that the AI-powered solution would provide real-time information to support customs officers in making informed and timely decisions.

“The Publican AI system will give us 100 per cent coverage of assessment, ensuring that every shipment is scrutinised and valued accurately,” Dr Sarpong said.

According to him, pilot studies conducted using the Publican Trade Solution showed an increase in revenue of between 40 and 45 per cent, giving the authority confidence in the system’s potential to significantly boost state revenue.

Dr Sarpong noted that currently, the assessment and classification of goods involved considerable human effort, which could take up to two hours after importers submitted their documentation.

With the introduction of the AI tool, he said, assessments could be completed within five minutes, thereby improving speed and efficiency in clearance processes.

He stressed that speed and efficiency were critical in modern trade facilitation, as stakeholders expected timely service delivery.

The AI tool, he added, would also enhance the accurate determination of duties by reducing excessive human discretion and ensuring a level playing field for all importers.

“The system will support our officers to apply the same parity principle across the board, ensuring fairness and transparency in customs assessments,” he said.

Dr Sarpong further explained that the Publican AI would interface not only with the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) but also with global customs data, enabling improved risk profiling.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, in his opening remarks, underscored the benefits of the system, describing it as a critical digital inspection tool that would improve accuracy, efficiency and speed in customs clearance.

He said the introduction of the AI solution aligned with the government’s broader vision of building a digital economy and strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation.

The GRA urged importers to submit their declarations at least two weeks before the arrival of their shipments to enable accurate tax calculations, noting that the system was also expected to reduce penalties by ensuring importers paid the correct duties.

The service provider for the Publican AI solution is a Cyprus-based firm, and the cost of implementing the software will not be borne by importers.

Picture: Mr Nyarko Ampem (in smock, front row), Dr Anthony Sarpong (seated second from left) with the participants at the workshop

