AKSA Enerji adds 120 MW electricity to national grid

Ghana’s electricity generation capacity has received a significant boost as Turkish power company, AKSA Enerji, begins adding 120 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid, reinforcing government’s commitment to ensuring stable and uninterrupted power supply across the country.

The additional power comes at a time when Ghana already has an installed generation capacity of over 5,000 megawatts, well above current national demand. The new injection is expected to further reduce the need for load management while supporting homes, businesses, and critical facilities.

Speaking during a visit to the AKSA power plant at Anwomaso in Kumasi,on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Executive,(engineering and operation) of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Rev. Frank Otchere, expressed confidence in the country’s power outlook, noting that Ghana is steadily moving forward with a growing economy that requires reliable energy. “Ghana is progressing, the economy is growing, and we will continue to ensure the best for our citizens through stable electricity supply,” Rev. Otchere said.

The visit was led by the Deputy Minister for Energy, Richard Gyan-Mensah, following a recent power outage that affected parts of the country. According to officials, the outage was caused by a technical hitch and not a shortage in power generation. The visit also aimed to assess progress of work at the AKSA Anwomaso facility.

Rev. Otchere explained that AKSA is bringing in three generation units with a combined capacity of 140 megawatts. However, due to prevailing weather conditions, the effective output will be 120 megawatts.

“The first unit, which is producing 47 megawatts, is being added to the national grid (today). All transformers have been successfully tested and are operational,” he disclosed.

He further stated that by the close of 2025, the remaining units would be fully operational, delivering the total additional 120 megawatts to the national grid.

The Deputy Energy Minister, Richard Gyan-Mensah, assured Ghanaians of government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a reliable and continuous electricity supply nationwide.

“Currently, Ghana has adequate power generation capacity to meet demand. Although demand is rising, we have the capacity to exceed it,” the Minister said.

He emphasized that government, together with key stakeholders in the energy sector, continues to invest in infrastructure, maintenance, and new generation sources to prevent power disruptions and support industrial growth.

The addition of AKSA’s power units is expected to enhance grid stability, reduce pressure on existing plants, and strengthen Ghana’s position as one of the leading power producers in the sub-region.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI

