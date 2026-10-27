Alcaraz heads strong Spanish Davis Cup team

Carlos Alcaraz will lead a strong Spanish Davis Cup team named by captain David Ferrer on Monday.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz, Rafael Jodar, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez will compete for Spain, who last won the competition in 2019.

“We have a very good team, without a doubt,” said Ferrer.

“I’m happy to have all the players available and very excited.

“Obviously, we’re one of the favourites to win the Davis Cup, but that’s okay, it’s always better to have the best players.”

World No. 3 Alcaraz missed four months of the season with a wrist injury, but returned at the US Open and triumphed in Tokyo at the Japan Open earlier in October.

The competition takes place in Bologna from November 24-29.

Last year’s runners-up Spain will open with a quarterfinal against Austria, before a possible semifinal against Britain or Germany.-AFP

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