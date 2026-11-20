World number three, Carlos Alcaraz, eased past Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to move to the brink of a semi-final spot at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Alcaraz, ‌seeking his maiden ATP Finals title, needed just 72 minutes to stretch his winning run to 11 matches after clinching back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. ​He has won three titles since coming back to the ​tour at the US Open following a four-month break due ⁠to a wrist injury.

He must wait for the other group match between Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe to find out whether he has secured a last-four spot with a match to spare.

“I think I did everything well,” said Alcaraz, who also beat Medvedev in Vienna. “We could see in his first match that he was serving really well. He got a lot of free points with his serve and I just returned really well.

“On second serves I returned ‌really ⁠aggressively and really deep, and I would say after that I was playing great, in my game style.”

The 23-year-old found little resistance as he clinched the first set thanks to two consecutive breaks. Alcaraz ​picked up where ​he left off ⁠with another early break in the second and Russian Medvedev, ATP Finals champion six years ago, was unable ​to match the Spaniard’s power.

Alcaraz, who this year became the youngest ⁠man to complete the career Grand Slam when he claimed his seventh major title at the Australian Open, took a medical timeout and had ⁠his left thigh bandaged.

It had no impact on his game, however, as he served out the match and clinched victory when Medvedev sent a return into the net.-Reuters

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