Allied Health Professional Council warns against unaccredited optical dispensing programme

The Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) has cautioned the public against enrolling in a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Optical Dispensing programme being advertised by Garden City University College in Kumasi.

According to the Council, the programme has not been accredited and has not received approval to operate.

It said any form of advertisement, admission, or training under the programme is unauthorised and goes against the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857).

In a disclaimer issued by the Council, parents, guardians, and prospective students were strongly advised not to apply for or enroll in the programme at the institution.

The Council further urged prospective students to always verify the accreditation status of allied health training programmes with the AHPC before seeking admission.

It explained that enrolling in unaccredited programmes could create future problems, including difficulties with indexing, internship placement, and professional registration.

The AHPC said it will continue to take the necessary regulatory steps to protect the public and maintain high standards in allied health education and practice.

The Council advised the public to contact its office for further clarification through its official email or phone lines.

By: Jacob Aggrey