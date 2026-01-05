Anthony Joshua posts update after car crash

Anthony Joshua has posted on social media for the first time since he was injured in a car crash that killed two of his close friends in Nigeria.

The British boxer, 36, was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway near Lagos. His close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele died in the crash. Their funerals took place at a London mosque on last Sunday.

The former two-time heavyweight champion was taken to hospital and discharged on Wednesday before returning to the UK this weekend.

On Sunday morning he posted two pictures on Instagram, one showing him sitting alongside his mother and family members of the victims including the mothers of Ghami and Ayodele, with one holding a photograph of Ghami. The post has the caption: “My Brothers Keeper.”

Driver Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at Sagamu Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Police sources told the BBC the charges included causing death by dangerous driving. The defendant was granted bail of 5m naira (£2,578) and remanded pending his bail conditions being met. The case has been adjourned until January 20.

Joshua, who was born in Watford, has family roots in Sagamu – a town in Ogun state, near the crash site. The 2012 Olympic champion was on his way to visit relatives for New Year celebrations in the town at the time of the collision, a family member told the BBC.

The boxer had been spending time in Nigeria after his recent victory over American YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on December 19. – BBC

