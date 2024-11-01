Technology
Apple, Amazon shares steady in Frankfurt after results
Frankfurt-listed shares of “Magnificent 7” stocks Apple and Amazon were broadly steady on Friday, in light volumes after both companies reported quarterly earnings after-market on Thursday.
Apple’s Frankfurt listing was down just 0.1% after the company reported offered a modest growth outlook, even as early iPhone 16 sales grew faster than iPhone 15 sales. Apple shares were mostly in after-hours trading on Thursday.
Source: www.reuters.com