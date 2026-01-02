Apsonic Motors supports new GbewaaPalace construction

The Director of Operations and Investment, Alhaji Rashid Adam,Apsonic Motors symbolic presenting the items to the elders of Gbewaa Palace

The Northern Regional Branch of the Apsonic Motors has presented 50 bags of cement, Motoking, 100 branded Apsonic T-shirts,100 raincoat and 100 of branded Apsonic 2026 calendars to support the construction of new Gbewaa Palace.

The presentation on Thursday, January 1, 2026, formed part of the Apsonic broader contribution towards infrastructural growth and community development in Dagbon and their operational areas across the country.

At a short ceremony here in Yendi for the presentation,the Director of Operations and Investment of the Apsonic Motors, Alhaji Rashid Adam, said the donation was part of their commitment to the development of Dagbon and northern region at large.

He stated that the idea to support the project was to strengthen the bond between the palace and the Apsonic Motors

Alhaj Rashid added that, this was also to promote the cultural identity and foster unity among communities they operate as company

He said the Gbewaa Palace was a symbol of hope for every individual living in Dagbon soil hence the presentation

The Director also added that the construction of the new Gbewaa after its completion would go a long way to promote more cultural heritage in the Dagbon Kingdom.

He said the structures of the company was also to ensure peace be in the area for them run their business without any hitches across their operational jurisdictions.

Alhaji Rashid also assured Ya-Na that, the company was there to provide quality motor bikes to the good people of Dagbon.

He also stated that they would continue to support the palace anytime as part of their social corporate responsibility

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Na Mahama Abukari applauded the Apsonic motors for the gesture

He acknowledged them for their continued partnership and commitment to dagbon progress.

Ndan Ya-Na added their significant of collaboration between corporate entities and traditional authorities was a driving sustainable development for the local population across the Dagbon

He, however appealed to them to continue with the good work as they were doing well in the motorbikes industry in the country.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, YENDI