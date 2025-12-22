Arteta Unfazed by Man City’s Title Charge

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists his team remains focused despite Manchester City temporarily moving to the top of the Premier League. The Gunners reclaimed first place hours later after a 1-0 win at Everton, thanks to a first-half penalty from Viktor Gyökeres.

City had climbed to the summit with a home win against West Ham, narrowing the gap after Arsenal’s draw at Chelsea and defeat at Aston Villa. Despite the pressure, Arteta emphasized that his players are not distracted by City’s results.

“We are not looking at that,” Arteta said. “The only thing we can control is our own performance and results… Enjoy every day. Do your best and see what we’re going to get.”

Arsenal hit the woodwork twice in the second half through Leandro Trossard and Martín Zubimendi and survived a penalty scare when VAR reviewed a possible foul on Thierno Barry by William Saliba. The challenge was ultimately deemed insufficient for a spot-kick.

Arteta reflected on the narrow victory, saying it offered lessons for his team:

“The margin should have been bigger, but that is what we have to do—learn, but keep winning… Every team brings different situations… We managed to dominate that game, and that’s all part of the intention.”

Arsenal will look to build on this win as they continue their Premier League title push.

– Source: ESPN

