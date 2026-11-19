Asante Kotoko has appointed its Director of Football, Stanley Menzo Purl, as the new head coach of the senior team as part of measures to improve the club’s performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The appointment takes immediate effect, according to a statement issued by the club’s Board of Directors on November 19, 2026.

Menzo will combine his role as Director of Football with his new position as head coach. He will be supported by Diogo Mendes, who has been appointed Technical Adviser, and Hamza Obeng, the club’s Youth Team head coach.

The board explained that the changes were approved to address the team’s recent dip in form and improve its results in domestic competitions.

It acknowledged supporters’ concerns about officiating in both home and away matches, disclosing that it had formally lodged a complaint with the appropriate authority.

However, the board has urged supporters to remain calm and avoid unsportsmanlike behaviour during and after matches. It extended the same appeal to the club’s technical staff and players.

Despite the team’s recent struggles, the board expressed confidence that the Porcupine Warriors would return to winning ways.

By: Jacob Aggrey