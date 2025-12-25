Ashanti farmers introduced to CamCat technology to boost food production

Farmers in the Ashanti Region have been introduced to ComCat, a natural bio-stimulant designed to boost crop productivity and reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers. The product, which originated from Germany and has already been used across several African countries, is now being tested in Ghana on rice, maize, soybean, and tomato.

The initiative is part of a cooperation agreement between the Crops Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research– (CSIR-CRI) and Winstep Company Limited to evaluate the agronomic effect of ComCat on major staple crops.

The research is being conducted at three strategic sites: Fumesua (maize and soybean), Ejisu Donaso (rice), and Kwadaso (tomato), all chosen for their significance in regional food production and farmer engagement.

The product stimulates nutrient uptake through both leaves and roots, enhances plants’ natural defense mechanisms against abiotic stress factors such as drought and poor soils. It also Improves metabolic processes, photosynthesis, and respiration, leading to consistent and optimal plant growth.

According to Prof. Maxwell Darko Asante, Director of CSIR-CRI, ComCat has the potential to complement conventional fertilizers like NPK and TSP. Trials are testing both sole applications and integrated regimes to determine how best the product can optimize crop performance. “To feed billions of people in the world you would need fertilizer, but the need to reduce it makes this product important,” Prof. Asante explained.

The collaboration includes Farmer Field Days, where farmers are: introduced to ComCat and its application methods., shown evidence of its impact on crop productivity. educated on the benefits of adopting bio-stimulants for sustainable farming.

He mentioned that by engaging farmer groups directly, CSIR-CRI and Winstep aim to ensure broader dissemination and adoption of ComCat. The approach is expected to support Ghana’s efforts toward sustainable agriculture, reduce reliance on chemical inputs, and improve food security.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE,KUMASI