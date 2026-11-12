At COP31: Ghana pushes for bankable China-Africa green projects

GHANA has called for stronger efforts to translate China-Africa green development commitments into bankable projects, mobilised financing and tangible development outcomes as countries seek to accelerate climate action and sustainable investments across the continent.

The Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Seidu Issifu, made the call on Wednesday during the opening of a high-level engagement at the Ghana Pavilion at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey.

The engagement, held under the theme, “Shared Future, Shared Prosperity,” with a focus on operationalising the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) through country investment pipelines, brought together stakeholders to discuss green development cooperation.

Addressing delegates, Mr Issifu highlighted China’s commitment under the FOCAC Beijing Action Plan for 2025–2027 to support 30 clean energy and green development projects across Africa, describing the partnership as an opportunity to deepen cooperation between the two regions.

He, however, stressed that the success of the commitment would depend on the ability of participating countries and development partners to move beyond pledges and translate them into viable projects capable of attracting investment and delivering measurable benefits.

The General Manager for Green Transition at Jospong Group, Dr Glen Gyimah, expressed delight that Ghana had been selected among four other nations, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and The Gambia, to receive financial support from the Global South, particularly to build resilience against climate change challenges confronting the country.

Ghana would be hosting the secretariat of these countries.

Dr Gyimah said the support would help facilitate the implementation of electric technology and green industrialisation, climate-smart agriculture and value chains, as well as resilience and water security.

“If Ghana is to have a climate rationale that possibly outlines our vulnerability and these three pillars, I think this is the time for us to convert them into a bankable pipeline budget to assess the 3.2 billion dollars that has been dedicated for this kind of coalition,” he said.

Dr Gyimah said the Climate Vulnerable Forum was being chaired by the Chinese government, which had now made funds available for the vulnerable countries to access.

“This now gives access to government institutions, the NGOs, and also the private sector to come up with bankable green budgets that would align with their pillars, that is, electric technology and green industrialisation,” he said.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, ANTALYA, TURKEY

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q