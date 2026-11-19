President John Dramani Mahama has called for a new approach to migration governance in Africa that reflects the realities of how Africans move, with dignity, opportunity and shared responsibility at the centre of policies, rather than deterrence and containment.

He said although the African Union Free Movement Protocol, the regional economic communities and Agenda 2063 provided clear direction on migration and integration, there remained a wide gap between commitments made at conferences and the experiences of ordinary Africans at border posts.

Speaking at the Metropolis International Migration Conference 2026 in Accra yesterday, President Mahama said declarations on continental integration must translate into tangible improvements in people’s daily lives while strengthening border security.

“These two objectives can be pursued together. Good border governance must deliver on both; keep a nation secure, but at the same time facilitate easy travel of citizens,” he stated.

The two-day conference, being held in Africa for the first time, is on the theme: “Rethinking African Mobility: Past Lessons, Present Realities, Future Possibilities.”

President Mahama (standing) addressing participants at the Metropolis International Migration Conference in Accra.

It has brought together policymakers, scholars and practitioners to examine migration, integration and belonging.

President Mahama said Africa’s international migration partnerships must be anchored in dignity, reciprocity and shared responsibility, while countries continued to cooperate on border management, combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling, and return and reintegration.

“A credible partnership must expand regular migration pathways and create more opportunities for people to work and study. It must also support skills, partnerships, investments, and development,” he said. Read More.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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