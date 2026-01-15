Australian amateur beats Sinner en route to AU$1m prize in thrilling One Point Slam

Australian amateur tennis player Jordan Smith upset Jannik Sinner on his way to a stunning AU$1m (£497,000) prize after victory in the 1 Point Slam.

The innovative tournament takes place ahead of this year’s 2026 Australian Open, with the chance for amateurs to mix it with the professionals for one point only.

And Smith thrived in the short format at the Kia Arena, opting for a conservative approach as his more established opponents wilted, including defending Australian Open champion and world No 2 Jannik Sinner, who faulted with his only serve.

Smith’s strategy was to “basically be a brick wall,” adding: “I’ll just make a lot of balls and hopefully they miss. If someone’s going to beat me, they’re going to have to hit a lot of tennis balls.”

And the New South Wales state champion continued his win streak, beating professionals Amanda Anisimova and Pedro Martinez to reach the final, to the delight of the home crowd.

Smith then ended the thrilling run of Joanna Garland, who failed to make it through qualifying for the Australian Open, only to beat Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios.

The Taiwanese player won a game of rock, paper, scissors to determine who would decide who served and the 24-year-old opted to serve.

The world No 117’s serve was returned by Smith’s backhand, only for her own backhand to drift wide, handing the amateur victory.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz shared a post on X, simply writing: “Jordan Smith.” The Spaniard could be seen wildly reacting to the end of the final after watching it backstage alongside fellow professionals.-independent

