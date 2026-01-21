Awal Mohammed apologises for comments about Shatta Wale supporters

New Patriotic Party communicator Awal Mohammed has issued a public apology after comments he made during a television discussion drew criticism.

Awal Mohammed explained that he appeared on Joy News on Tuesday for the station’s morning show, where he took part in a debate on what he described as stringent bail conditions under the current government.

During the discussion, he used the word “junkies” to describe a section of supporters of Dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

The comment sparked backlash from fans of the artiste, popularly known as the Shatta Movement.

In his apology, Awal Mohammed stated that he did not intend to insult or belittle anyone.

He admitted that the word he used was unnecessary and inappropriate.

He noted that he respects the passion and loyalty of Shatta Wale’s supporters and acknowledged that his choice of words was wrong and out of character.

According to him, the remark did not reflect his personal values.

Awal Mohammed expressed regret for the offence caused and appealed for calm, saying he hopes all parties can move forward in a positive manner.

By: Jacob Aggrey