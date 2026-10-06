Ayariga meets World Bank to push sustainable cities agenda

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, says the cities being built today will determine the opportunities and quality of life for future generations.

He made this known after a productive engagement with the World Bank today on sustainable cities development, with focus on building cities that are better planned, more resilient, inclusive and able to withstand rapid urbanisation.

According to him, discussions centered on strengthening urban infrastructure, improving service delivery, and deepening collaboration to support sustainable development.

He noted that strong partnerships with institutions like the World Bank are critical to translating ambitions into tangible results for communities, adding that he looks forward to sustained engagement towards building cities that work better for everyone.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme