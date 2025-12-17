Ayertey saves day, as Parin FC defeats Prestige Heights

Top marksman Micheal Ayertey was on hand to save high flying Parin FC as they beat Prestige Heights 2-1 in the Accra North District Football Association (ANDFA) Division Three League at the Alajo Astro Turf.

In a match that saw both sides exhibiting a lot of aggression, good technique and desire to carry the day, Prestige Heights were more purposeful upfront and recorded the first goal.

A swift build-up by Prestige Heights saw them penetrate the defence of Parin FC, which handed a cool tap for Nuruudeen Hussein to open the scores.

Parin fought back and got a penalty after Ayertey was brought down but skipper Edward Ose’s kick hit the cross bar to deny them the equalizer, to end the first half in favour of Prestige Heights.

On resumption, Coach Eric Nyarko made some substitutions which gave Parin FC an edge over their opponents and ensured striker Ayertey cancelled the lead and secured the winner later.

Ayertey, took advantage of some defensive miss-up to level and just before the 90th minute scored the winner.

The victory did not go without a casualty as tireless midfielder Robert Ankrah passed collapsed in the dying embers of the game but was later revived.

Parin FC remains in a good position to win the league having recorded 15 points from seven matches.